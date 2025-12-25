Russian fish, seafood exports to China up 10% in January-November to $3 bln

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian fish and seafood exports to China increased by 10% in value terms in January-November 2025 to $3 bln, the Fishing Union reported.

"Russian fish and seafood exports to China in January-November 2025 decreased (year-on-year) by 6% in weight and increased by 10% in value, reaching 1.1 mln tons worth $3 bln, according to calculations by the Fishing Union’s analytical center based on data from the General Administration of Customs of China," the report said.

In particular, shipments of frozen gutted headless pollock gained 10% in volume and 45% in monetary terms in the reporting period to 514,000 tons worth $670 mln. Surimi shipments also exceeded the same period last year by 30% in volume and 50% in monetary terms, reaching 29,000 tons worth $65 mln.

Exports of frozen pollock fillets to China over the first 11 months of 2025 fell by 55% in volume and by 40% in value, to 9,000 tons worth $20 mln. Exports of frozen gutted headless cod decreased by 15% in volume compared to the same period last year and increased by 25% in value, to 76,000 tons worth $455 mln.

Haddock exports rose amid high cod prices, having added 10% in volume and 80% in monetary terms to 24,000 tons worth $120 mln. Live crab exports in January-November 2025 increased by 10% in volume to 35,000 tons, but decreased by 5% in monetary terms to $970 mln.