China to play constructive role for Middle East de-escalation — embassy

WASHINGTON, March 15. /TASS/. China will continue to play a constructive role in order to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the Middle East, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the US, told TASS.

Commenting on the US administration’s call to a number of countries to send their warships to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman said: "China’s attitude on the situation in the Middle East is objective and impartial. We call for an immediate stop to military operations to avoid the spiraling escalation of the situation and prevent the conflict from spilling over and spreading.

"The Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby are an important route for international goods and energy trade. Keeping the region safe and stable serves the common interests of the international community. All parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and unimpeded energy supply," the spokesperson continued.

"As a sincere friend and strategic partner of Middle Eastern countries, China will continue to strengthen communication with relevant parties, including parties to the conflict, and play a constructive role for de-escalation and restoration of peace," Liu Pengyu added.

US President Donald Trump announced on March 14 that many countries will be sending warships, jointly with the United States, to the Strait of Hormuz to keep one of the world's most important waterways open and safe. He urged Britain, China, South Korea, France, and Japan, among other countries, to do so.

Situation around the Strait of Hormuz

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

On March 2, Major General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite army units) Ebrahim Jabari warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil exports pass, will be closed to ships due to the military operation of Israel and the United States against the Islamic republic.

On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the strait was not closed, but ships and tankers were not crossing it for fear of attacks from both sides. The US-Israeli military operation against Iran has led to a significant rise in oil prices. Later, the crude prices declined.