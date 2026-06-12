WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The US government funded biolaboratory activities involving dangerous pathogens in Ukraine and dozens of other countries, the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence said in a statement.

"After months of searching through Intelligence Community holdings and files, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is revealing new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries. These biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of <...> attack, seizure, or damage," the statement reads.

"Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people," the agency added.