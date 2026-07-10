LUGANSK, July 10. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) have left Russia’s appeals over the Starobelsk terrorist attack by Ukrainian troops unattended, Andrey Sopelnik, first deputy chairman of the People’s Council (parliament) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova reported intensified Ukrainian attacks on civilians in Russia to the UN, the OSCE, and the UNHRC. According to her, in May, 26 people were killed and 82 others were injured in the LPR, excluding the death toll from the Starobelsk terrorist attack. Separate appeals were also submitted over the Ukrainian attack on the Starobelsk college in the night onto May 22, when 21 students were killed.

"Unfortunately, nobody but the United Nations has responded to our appeals. The appeals were disregarded by the OSCE and the UN Human Rights Council," Sopelnik said.

This inaction, he continued, is indicative of the use of double standards by the West. According to him, the international community has chosen to turn a blind eye to Kiev’s crimes in Donbass and Novorossiya.

The Ukrainian military carried out a combined, multi-stage, and deliberate strike on the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 86 children were inside at the time of the attack.