Russia supplied unprecedented 10 mln tons of grain to Egypt last year — ambassador

CAIRO, June 11. /TASS/. Russia became the top supplier of grain to Egypt and delivered more than ten million metric tons there as of the end of 2024, Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko told TASS.

"Russia is the largest exporter of wheat to Egypt and delivered more than ten million tons there last year. This is an unprecedented figure because nobody in the world purchased grain in such volumes and Russia sold so many bread to no one," the Ambassador stressed. The Russian grain "is actively used in bread-baking in Egypt," the diplomat added, expressing hope that cooperation between Cairo and Moscow in this sphere will only grow further on.

Earlier reports said that Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Libya were the main selling markets for Russian grain last year. The share of these countries accounted for 74% of exports.