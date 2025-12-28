Trump rejects suggestions Russia not serious about peace in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has dismissed suggestions that Moscow lacks determination to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, pointing instead to Kiev’s attacks on Russia.

"No, he is very serious," the US leader said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s determination to achieve peace.

According to Trump, both sides are interested in ending the conflict.

"Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also," Trump stated, commenting on Russia’s strikes against Ukrainian military facilities. "I think he [Zelensky] hasn't told me that, but there have been some explosions in various parts of Russia," the US president added.

"I don't think it came from the Congo. I don't think it came from the United States of America. It possibly came from Ukraine, but I haven't asked that question. Maybe I won't bother," he noted.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.