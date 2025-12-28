French movie star Brigitte Bardot dies at 91

PARIS, December 28. /TASS/. The legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at age 91, her foundation told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) agency.

"The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," it said in a statement.

On November 24, the Var-Matin newspaper reported that Bardot had been hospitalized in the city of Toulon in southern France. According to the paper, the 91-year-old actress was admitted to Saint-Jean hospital roughly ten days before the report was published. The reason for her hospitalization was not disclosed. In October, the Nice-Matin newspaper also reported that Bardot had spent several weeks in hospital due to a "serious illness."

Bardot was born on September 28, 1934, in Paris. During her film career, which she ended at the age of 38, she appeared in 48 movies, including Louis Malle’s Very Private Affair (1962) and Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt (1963). Her films consistently attracted large audiences both in France and internationally. After retiring from acting, she dedicated herself to animal protection.