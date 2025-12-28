Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia becomes new FIDE World Rapid Women's Champion

DOHA, December 29. /TASS/. Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia has come first at the FIDE World Rapid Women’s Championship 2025 in Doha.

She grabbed the title after defeating Zhu Jiner of China 1.5:0.5 in a blitz tiebreaks match. Both players scored 8.5 points in 11 rounds.

Last year’s champion, Koneru Humpy of India also scored 8.5 points, but Goryachkina and Zhu outstripped her in the tiebreaks match.

Goryachkina, 27, is the winner of the FIFE World Cup 2023.

Russian winners of FIDE World Rapid Women’s Championship include Anastasia Bondaruk (2023) and Alexandra Kostenyuk (2021), who is now playing for Switzerland. Yekaterina Lagno won the even in 2014 when she represented Ukraine. Now she is playing for Russia.