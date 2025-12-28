Japan should weight everything before assuming militarization course — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Japan has assumed an accelerated course toward militarization and Moscow advises Tokyo to "weigh up" possible consequences before resorting to any sudden decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"Recently the Japanese leadership has been seeking to accelerate the country’s militarization," Lavrov stated. "The detrimental influence of such an approach on the regional stability is obvious."

"Our Japanese neighbors should have weighted everything properly before taking any hasty decisions," he added.