MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The commander of an assault company of the 122nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia’s Battlegroup West said in a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry that his unit is operating in the northwestern part of Kupyansk.

"The commander of the assault company 122nd regiment here, located in the northwest of Kupyansk. We are conducting offensive operations, destroying the enemy. Victory will be ours, Kupyansk is ours," the commander said.

The Defense Ministry also released footage showing the destruction of a car, an armored combat vehicle, and a robotic platform of the Ukrainian army on the approaches to Kupyansk.