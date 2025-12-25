MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizens evacuated from the combat zone in the Sumy Region to a safe location in Belgorod were not provided an evacuation corridor by Kiev, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"From that side, on the territory of Sumy, a humanitarian corridor was not organized by Ukraine for its own citizens, so that they would know that Russian troops were advancing and could move deeper into Ukraine. And Russian troops, saving people who were in the combat zone, brought them to a safe place in Belgorod," Moskalkova said in a broadcast on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

Earlier, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that Ukrainian nationals evacuated to Russia from combat zones are staying at temporary shelter centers in the city of Belgorod and have all basic necessities.