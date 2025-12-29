Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 48.1 points in December

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.1 points in December 2025 from 48.3 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

"Driving the latest downturn was a sharper contraction in production levels at manufacturing firms in December. Output decreased for the tenth month running, and at the fastest pace since March 2022," according to the report.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.