TASS Photo Chronicle celebrates its 100th anniversary

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. TASS Photo Chronicle, the oldest photographic service in Russia as well as the CIS countries, marks its 100th anniversary on Sunday.

Created on February 1, 1926, it has been documenting the visual history of events in the country and around the world for a century.

"Our photojournalists have captured the most significant events of the era, the history of the country and the world in all its scope - from major accomplishments to everyday human moments. Each frame carries the rhythm of time: from the first five-year plans to space flights, from the iconic shot by Yevgeny Khaldei, who captured the raising of the Victory banner over the Reichstag in 1945, to the Russian flag over Avdeyevka by Dmitry Yagodkin in 2024 taken from the special military operation zone," said TASS General Director Andrey Kondrashov.

According to him, TASS photos reflect the character of the people, while the archive serves as a visual biography of the country. Kondrashov praised the work of colleagues whose talent shaped this photo chronicle. "Today, while preserving traditions, the TASS photo information editorial office documents the development of Russia as well as the dynamics of change; our journalists report straight from the scenes of unfolding events," the agency’s chief noted.

The photo service staff comprises 32 photojournalists, 10 video operators, photo editors and technical specialists. The team also includes 30 freelance photojournalists.

The editorial office focuses on the activities of the president as well as the government, national projects, key events in politics, the economy, culture, science and sports, along with the global agenda. TASS publishes photo and video news reports from various regions of Russia and the world around the clock.

The agency's media bank contains about 70 million pieces of content, including 1.2 million historical shots from the beginning of the 20th century. It is replenished daily with thousands of new materials. Its distribution spans 60 countries, and the client base includes approximately 2,500 organizations.