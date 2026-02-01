Russia respects US people’s choice of Trump as president — Medvedev

GORKI, February 1. /TASS/. Russia respect the choice of the American people who voted for Donald Trump, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Trump is the president of the United State of America. He was elected by the American people. And we respect this choice," he said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"Moreover, Trump won, let's be honest, in a difficult struggle. It takes willpower and courage to resist the system," he noted and recalled that the American leader had no government experience at all when he began his political career, which is "unprecedented."

"Trump is the embodiment of the American system. He is the president of the United States and reflects the will of the American people," Medvedev emphasized once again. "As for us, we are ready to work with any legitimate president.".