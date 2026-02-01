Year 2026 opens new horizons for China-Russia ties — Foreign Minister

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. China and Russia can take advantage of broad prospects to develop bilateral relations in 2026, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"The Year of the Horse is approaching (celebrated according to the lunar calendar and falling on February 17 this time — TASS). May in the coming year China-Russia relations advance dynamically with the energy of the dragon and the steed, opening new horizons," he said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

Wang Yi called Sergey Shoigu a long-standing friend. He also noted that the international situation in 2026 has become "even more complex and unstable.".