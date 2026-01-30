EU to replace Russian oil price cap by complete ban of marine transportation — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, January 30. /TASS/. The European Union is going to abandon the price cap for Russian oil and substitute it in the 20th sanctions package by the complete ban on provision of services on seaborne oil transportation to Russia, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The ban will cover provision of financial, legal, insurance and other services to any carriers of Russian oil irrespective of its prices. The news agency said the proposal was backed by EU countries, which adopt sanction packages under the principle of unanimity.

The 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions is also reported to include new restrictions against Russian banks and oil companies and restrictions against financial institutions and industrial companies in third countries, suspected by Brussels in supporting Russian efforts to overcome the sanctions blockade.