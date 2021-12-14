{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Russia's defense industry

Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone

The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
First flight prototype of S-70 ‘Okhotnik’ (‘Hunter’) heavy strike drone United Aircraft Corporation Press Service
First flight prototype of S-70 ‘Okhotnik’ (‘Hunter’) heavy strike drone
© United Aircraft Corporation Press Service

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 14. /TASS/. The first flight prototype of Russia’s state-of-the-art S-70 ‘Okhotnik’ (‘Hunter’) heavy strike drone was rolled out at the Novosibirsk Aviation Enterprise and preparations are underway for the drone’s debut flight, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.

"The drone’s roll-out signifies the end of the item’s assembly as a whole and its outfitting with all the required onboard equipment in compliance with the requirements for aircraft and the switchover to comprehensive ground tests to prepare for its debut flight," the deputy defense minister said.

The Russian deputy defense minister who is on a working trip to Novosibirsk inspected the pace of the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the Novosibirsk Aviation Enterprise and held a meeting with the enterprise’s management where he discussed the implementation of government contracts. The defense official oversaw the roll-out of the first Okhotnik drone flight prototype and inspected the process of the assembly of the drone’s second prototype.

"The United Aircraft Corporation of the Rostec state corporation unveiled the S-70 ‘Okhotnik’ drone furnished with a flat jet nozzle," Rostec said, commenting on the drone’s roll-out.

"The new Okhotnik features a flat thrust nozzle as its major feature, which reduces its radar signature," Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov was quoted as saying.

As United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) CEO Yury Slyusar pointed out, the work under the Okhotnik program is a key area for the Sukhoi Company and the UAC. ‘Today we are making all efforts to complete the trials as soon as possible and launch serial production," the chief executive said.

State-of-the-art Okhotnik strike drone

The S-70 ‘Okhotnik’ drone developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau features stealth technology and the flying wing design (it lacks the tail), which reduces its radar signature. According to the data of open sources, the drone has a take-off weight of 20 tonnes and can develop a speed of around 1,000 km/h. The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024.

The Okhotnik heavy attack drone performed its debut flight on August 3, 2019. The flight lasted over 20 minutes under an operator’s control. On September 27, 2019, the Okhotnik performed a flight together with a Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet. The drone maneuvered in the air in automated mode at an altitude of around 1,600 meters and its flight lasted over 30 minutes.

The Motor Design Bureau of the Ufa Motor-Building Production Association (part of the United Engine Corporation), which is engaged in developing an engine for the new drone earlier reported that the Okhotnik second version would be outfitted with a thruster with a new flat nozzle. As the company’s engineers explained, the flat nozzle produced by a 3D printer would reduce the drone’s signature for enemy heat-seeking missiles.

As the UAC earlier told TASS, the latest drone would be capable of operating in conjunction with Su-57 fifth-generation fighters. The Okhotnik drone will be able to strike aerial and ground targets as part of network-centric interaction with the fighter, it specified.

A source in the domestic aircraft-building industry earlier told TASS that a pilot of the Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet would simultaneously coordinate the operations of four latest Okhotnik heavy strike drones. Moreover, a group of drones will most likely be controlled from a new Su-57 special two-seat version, it specified.

According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, during its first joint flight with a Su-57 fighter, the Okhotnik drone operated in automated mode in its full configuration, entering its aerial combat alert area. During the joint flight, the Su-57 and the Okhotnik tested expanding the fighter’s radar field and issuing target acquisition data for employing air-launched weapons, it specified.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said in August that the work on the Okhotnik heavy strike drone would hopefully be finished by 2022 and an opportunity would emerge by that time to sign a long-term contract for the delivery of these most advanced drones to the Russian troops.

Tags
Russian defense industry
Russian Navy forces tracking French frigate’s deployments in Black Sea — top brass
The French frigate Auvergne is a multi-purpose warship with missile and artillery armament displacing 6,000 tonnes
Read more
Hainan Biology Laboratory implements mechanism to prioritize selective breeding projects
The new mechanism will also make it possible to plan funding based on the success of the projects
Read more
Sanya city concludes its 25th Hainan International Wedding Festival
It was held on November 28-30 in the city's Tianya Haijiao coastal park
Read more
Hainan to boost development of modern agriculture
The province plans to create an artificial selection "Silicon Valley" in the city of Sanya
Read more
Sputnik V approval by WHO will speed up Russian certificates recognition in EU — minister
Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus worldwide
Read more
State coup in the works in Ukraine, Zelensky asserts
At the same time he noted, that Ukrainian people did not support such plans
Read more
Putin calls dissolution of USSR tragedy and ‘collapse of historical Russia’
"[There was] a tragedy as for the vast majority of the country’s citizens," he said
Read more
Critically endangered spoon-billed sandpipers spotted on Hainan beach for the first time
These birds nest in northeastern Russia and winter in the Southeast Asian region
Read more
EU takes sanctions against PMC Wagner — source
The main architect of sanctions against Mali and the PMC Wagner is France
Read more
Russians inoculated with foreign vaccines to be given certificates — government official
Tatyana Golikova also noted that six-month certificates would be issued after antibody tests to those Sputnik V-vaccinated Russians who were currently abroad
Read more
State-of-the-art seaborne platform in the works to carry deck-based drones
Fixed-wing drones will be launched from a ship by a pneumatic catapult, a source revealed
Read more
Global energy crisis exacerbating at incredible speed, Serbian president says
Aleksandar Vucic pointed out that the energy situation in the Balkan region is desperate
Read more
Moscow to thwart any provocations by Kiev in Donbass, Russian military chief warns
As Valery Gerasimov pointed out, the hype spread by the media about Russia allegedly bracing for an invasion of Ukraine is a lie, while military activity on Russia’s own soil requires no notifications
Read more
Much has been done in Russia to develop defense sector on basis of revived economy — Putin
Russian President stressed that Russia is modernizing its traditional weapons and develops new systems
Read more
Poland and Germany trying to elaborate responses to possible risks of Nord Stream 2 — PM
According to Polish Prime Minister, Nord Stream 2 may be used as an instrument of pressure and blackmail and all the risks associated with its commissioning have not yet been identified
Read more
Russia to take part in 7th Hainan Tourism & Food Expo
The event will feature forums and conferences on tourism, international food supply and the policy of the free port of China's Hainan province
Read more
Plane carrying Russian medical team, lab heading for South Africa — ministry
The flight is performed by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, which is being implemented together with its European partners
Read more
Impacts of Russia’s collapse could be much bloodier than in Yugoslavia, says Putin
"It can be definitely said that we would be feeling very bad, we would be battling to survive now rather than seeking to boost birth rate," he said
Read more
Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass — Kremlin
The Russian President also drew attention to Ukraine’s policy of discriminating against the Russian-speaking population
Read more
Hainan's Shenhai-1 drilling platform gas output reaches 10 million cubic meters
The production rate has exceeded the company’s planned volumes, which will make it possible to increase the gas field’s annual volume to 3 billion cubic meters
Read more
Kremlin spokesman urges not to get ahead of things on Nord Stream 2 certification
Dmitry Peskov urged not to get ahead of things
Read more
Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicles outperform Turkey’s Bayraktar drones — deputy PM
Yury Borisov said that Russian-developed drones don’t just have the same technical capabilities
Read more
Putin said he would like to meet Biden in person
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that it is too early to speak about a face-to-face meeting of Russian and the US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden
Read more
At least one CIA agent was among Russian government advisors in early 1990s, Putin says
According to the Russian President, it eventually resulted in a trial in the United States, which revealed that the man was a CIA officer
Read more
NATO sending militants under guise of military instructor to Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the region, in particular Ukraine, is being pumped up with weapons
Read more
US to send troops to NATO countries, not Ukraine, in case of Russian invasion — Biden
Biden disclosed that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that during their video conference that, in case of the "invasion," Washington will send its troops to the Bucharest 9 states
Read more
Egypt repatriated about 30,000 ancient artifacts in 10 years — official
In this year alone, 5,300 Ancient Egyptian artifacts have been discovered in the Museum of the Bible in Washington
Read more
US-hosted Summit for Democracy has anti-Russian charge — security official
Yuri Averyanov said that US cannot build democracy at home but seeks to do it in other countries
Read more
Hainan hosts first China Sporting Goods and Equipment Import Expo
The exhibition was attended by representatives of more than 300 companies from both China and other countries and regions of the world
Read more
FSB nabs dozens linked to Ukraine-based neo-Nazi gang in nationwide bust across Russia
The FSB operatives seized smoothbore and rifled civilian hunting guns and ammunition, pneumatic pistols, inert handguns and assault rifles at the places of the suspects’ living
Read more
Crisis center reports 29,929 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours
All in all, at present, 986,058 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia
Read more
Hainan’s Haikou Meilan International Airport opens new terminal
Its area of the terminal is almost 300 thousand square meters
Read more
Revenues of Hainan's exhibition industry to reach $9.4 billion by 2025
The growth rate of this indicator will average 12% in the next few years
Read more
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange suffers stroke in UK prison — report
According to the report, the incident happened on October 27, during Assange’s video appearance in the High Court
Read more
India may be first foreign buyer of Russia’s advanced S-500 air defense system
The system is designed to strike all existing and future aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy at all altitudes and speeds
Read more
Hainan high school holds online course for students and teachers in Moscow schools
The curriculum was aimed at learning Chinese, the geography of China and the cultural heritage of the country
Read more
Russia urges NATO to be as serious as possible on security guarantees, says diplomat
"An assessment of the chances of obtaining security assurances, which we would perceive as security assurances, rather than mere empty promises and meaningless vague language, is premature and ill-timed," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Kiev fails to hand over Soviet-era assets although Russia repaid Soviet debts — Putin
Russian President recalled that Russia asked other states to hand over those assets explaining that it had repaid the debts of the former Soviet Union but heard in response that it was its own problem
Read more
Russia lost larger part of its sovereignty in 1990s, Putin recalls
"There were very many instruments [of pressure], Russia was quite weak, it depended on various sorts of financial instruments and mechanisms, political and internal," he said
Read more
World Triathlon slaps with sanctions Russian Triathlon Federation
They will be effective for one year
Read more
Tehran, Moscow close to concluding 20-year cooperation agreement — Iranian diplomat
Saeed Khatibzadeh added that the document was similar to Iran’s 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement with China
Read more
Over 3,500 migrants are transported from Polish-Belarusian border to Iraq
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry managed to organize nine evacuation flights from Minsk
Read more
Over 20 upgraded T-80BV tanks arrive for Russian Pacific Fleet’s coastal defense troops
The T-80BV features a gas turbine powerplant, for which it has been nicknamed "the flying tank"
Read more
Referendum on Donbass Ukraine’s domestic affair, says Kremlin spokesman
Commenting on the possibility of Russia and Ukraine discussing the problem of Donbass, Peskov recalled that Russia is not a party to the conflict in southeastern Ukraine
Read more
India’s Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
The top 3 finalists were Miss India, Miss Paraguay, and Miss South Africa
Read more
Russia interested in implementing megaprojects in Greece, Turkey, Kremlin spokesman says
"We have lots and lots of Russian companies who are ready to invest in Greek economy", Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Vadim Krasnoselsky wins presidential elections of unrecognized Transnistria — CEC
Vadim Krasnoselsky has won the past presidential elections securing 79.4% of the vote
Read more
Kiev classifies information on Bayraktar, Javelin use in Donbass
The military officials added that the information is restricted and not subject to disclosure
Read more
Media: Sanya Science City speeds up creation of Hainan Free Trade Port in 2021
The Yazhouwan innovation zone became an important factor in increasing the province's gross regional product
Read more
Press review: Key diplomat tackles NATO, visas and will the US press Kiev on Minsk deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 13th
Read more