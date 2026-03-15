Slovak PM plans to attend VE-Day celebrations in Moscow

BRATISLAVA, March 15. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he plans to take part in the celebrations of 81st anniversary of victory in World War II in Moscow again this year.

"I announce in advance so that media could use this: I will take part in celebrations of the victory over Nazism in Moscow on May 9 and on June 6, I will attend a ceremony in memory of the soldiers who landed in France as part of the Second Front in Normandy," he said in a video address posted on the YouTube channel of his Direction - Social Democracy party.

Fico attended the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9. 2025.