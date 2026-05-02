Europe's unwillingness to lead NATO pushed US to withdraw troops from Germany — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. The Pentagon plans to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany is a result of the unwillingness of its European allies to take on a leading role in the North Atlantic Alliance, The Washington Post quoted a senior Defense Department official as saying.

He called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's criticism of the US military operation against Iran "inappropriate and unhelpful." According to him, the reduction of the American contingent is consistent with the administration's intention to shift attention from Europe to the Western hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific region.

"We’ve urged them to take a practical, businesslike approach to building a Europe-led NATO," the official said. "They didn’t take that advice, and this is the result."

Friday’s announcement will affect an army brigade combat team already deployed inside the country, a long-range fires battalion set to arrive later this year and potentially more troops, the senior Defense Department official said.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said that Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 American troops from Germany within the next 6-12 months.

American President Donald Trump said earlier that the United States is considering reducing its military contingent stationed in Germany and could reduce the number of its troops also in Italy and Spain.

The American leader did not specify the reason, but the statement came in the wake of Merz’ criticism of Washington's military campaign against Iran - he pointing out the lack of a clear strategy. On Tuesday, Trump accused Merz of allegedly considering Iran's possession of nuclear weapons acceptable.