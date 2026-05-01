INTERVIEW: Tehran rejects all European initiatives on Hormuz Strait - Iranian ambassador

ROME, May 1. /TASS/. For Iran, any foreign presence in the Strait of Hormuz, including that of a European coalition, is unacceptable, Mohammad Reza Sabouri, Iran’s ambassador to Italy, said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, Tehran urges Europe to take into account the region’s historical and geographical context, as well as the root causes of the crisis.

"From Iran’s perspective, any foreign interference or presence in the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable. This also applies to recent plans and statements presented as initiatives by the United Kingdom and France, as well as by the European coalition. Iran rejects and condemns these plans and actions, considering them unacceptable," the diplomat said. He called on European countries to address the root causes of the current situation, namely the actions of the United States and Israel against Iran as a coastal state in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

"We believe that the only way to remove obstacles to maritime navigation is to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a coastal state, in this case Iran, and to exert political pressure on the United States and the Zionist regime to refrain from repeating their actions and to observe the ceasefire," the ambassador added.

According to him, any initiatives must be carried out with the consent of and in coordination with Iran. He also said that European countries are ignoring violations of international law and the United Nations Charter following the actions of the United States and Israel, adding that this reflects a double-standard approach to international law.

The Iranian ambassador highlighted the positions taken by Italy and Spain, which he said did not go unnoticed in Tehran. "Italy and Spain have taken an important stance that differs from that of other European countries, describing the actions against Iran as a violation of international law. We also consider the statements by the Italian prime minister condemning the strike on the girls’ school in Minab to be of great importance," the ambassador noted.

Several countries, including some in Europe, have already held meetings at various levels to discuss possible ways to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.