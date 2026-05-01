Power outages hit all districts of Kherson Region — energy company

GENICHESK, May 2. /TASS/. Power supply has been shut down due to an emergency in all districts of the Kherson Region, Khersonenergo energy company reported.

According to Khersonenergo, electricity supply was fully cut in 11 districts and partially disrupted in three others.

Power engineers and emergency services are working at the scene, doing everything possible to restore electricity as quickly as possible, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel. A drone attack threat has been announced in the region.