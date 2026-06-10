Fire in Russias’ Rostov Region extinguished, residents return to homes

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 10. /TASS/. A fire in the Millerovsky district of Russia’s Rostov Region has been fully extinguished. Residents who had previously been evacuated have returned home, and no casualties were reported, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"The consequences of the overnight UAV attack on the Rostov Region have been eliminated. The fire in the Millerovsky district has been fully extinguished. People have returned to their homes. There are no casualties," he wrote on his channel on Max, adding that a forest floor fire in the Sholokhovsky district, which broke out after UAV debris fell there, has also been extinguished.

Earlier, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported that residents of private homes and residents of a nursing home had been evacuated after a fire broke out in the Millerovsky district due to a UAV crash. Debris from the UAV fell onto the territory of a civilian facility, causing a fuel tank to catch fire.