Changing of the guard in Dagestan: Putin meets with representatives of republic

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Sergey Melikov will relinquish his post as head of Dagestan when his term ends in September, and move to another role, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting in the Kremlin with representatives of the region.

The head of state gathered representatives of the republic to discuss the next potential leader of Dagestan.

TASS has compiled the main points of the meeting with the president.

End of Melikov's term

- The head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, has a few months left in his term, after which he will move to another post, the president announced.

- He noted that Melikov's term ends in September.

- According to Putin, Melikov "did a lot," but "he is moving to another role; life goes on."

- The president gathered representatives of Dagestan to discuss the candidacy of the new head of the region.

Next head

- Putin supported the candidacy of the head of the Supreme Court of Dagestan, Fyodor Shchukin, for the post of head of the region.

- The president also supported the candidacy of Magomed Ramazanov for the post of prime minister of the republic.

Requirements for candidate

- The head of state emphasized that the head of the republic should be a trusted and respected person among his electorate, one who is ready to solve the problems of the day.

- According to the president, the new head of the region must know "what needs to be done and how to do it, taking into account what has been done so far."