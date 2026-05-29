EAEU functioning successfully overall, continues to develop — Putin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is functioning successfully overall and continues to develop further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The assessments expressed by colleagues, both positive and critical, nevertheless clearly demonstrate that the Eurasian Economic Union is functioning successfully overall and continues to develop further," he said at an extended meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"Basically, common markets for goods, services, capital, and labor have been established," Putin said, adding that the association is expanding multifaceted cooperation in trade, finance, and other areas. "Thus, step by step, a full-fledged, comprehensive, unified economic space is being formed," he stressed.

Putin also noted the symbolism of the fact that exactly 12 years ago, on May 29, 2014, the founding Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in Astana. "The consistent and meticulous joint work established by our countries to implement this document has made it possible to create a truly effective integration association," he concluded.