MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was demonstrated a full-scale model of a pipeline segment used during Operation Stream in the Kursk border region.

On Thursday, Putin visited the Moscow Manezh exhibition hall, where the educational marathon "Knowledge. First" is currently underway. During his visit, the president toured an exhibition dedicated to the heroes of the special military operation. Maxim Dreval, General Director of the Russian Society "Knowledge," guided him through the displays.

The highlight of the exhibition was a life-sized replica of a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline. This very pipeline played a crucial role during Operation Stream near Sudzha in the Kursk Region, when 800 Russian soldiers advanced through it over six days, covering nearly 15 kilometers to emerge on the surface behind enemy lines.

The pipeline segment has a diameter of 1.4 meters. The soldiers walked through this confined space in darkness, often hunched over, with limited air and water, enduring temperatures around 4 degrees Celsius.

"Anyone can step inside and grasp what it was like - six days, 15 kilometers, with scarce air and water, at 4 degrees Celsius. It’s a truly formidable achievement," Dreval remarked, demonstrating the exhibit to the president.