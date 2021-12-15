Russia has world’s second largest military aviation fleet — research

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Russia have the world’s second largest fleet of military aircraft, according to the World Air Forces 2022 research, published by the FlightGlobal journal and obtained by TASS.

In accordance with the research, Russia has 4,173 military aircraft, or 8% of the total number worldwide. US tops the list, with 13,246 aircraft (25%). China is third, having 3,285 military planes and helicopters in service. The top five also includes India (2,182, or 4%) and South Korea (1,595, or 3%).

Further down the list are Japan (1,449, or 3%), Pakistan (1,387, or 2%), Egypt (1,062, or 2%), Turkey 1,057, or 2%) and France (1,055, or 2%). Other states have 22,781 aircraft in total, or (43%).

As of December 2021, a total of 53,271 military planes and helicopters are in service worldwide.