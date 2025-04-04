International exchanges falling on Friday

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The FTSE100 index of the London Stock Exchange dropped by 4.95% to 8,055 points by the close of business on Friday, amid import duties introduced by the US.

This is the greatest dip of the index during a single trading day over five years, Sky News television said. The wider FTSE250 index tumbled 4.4% to 18.365 points.

The Milan-based Borsa Italiana ended the trading day with the drop of its Ftse Mib index by 6.5%. This is one of the worst results throughout the history, La Repubblica newspaper said.

The Africa’s largest Johannesburg Stock Exchange suffered the decline of its main index by 5.5%, according to data posted on the platform’s web portal.