Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa dies at age of 89

BUENOS AIRES, April 14. /TASS/. Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, who won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature, has died in Lima at the age of 89, his son Alvaro Vargas Llosa reported.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our father, Mario Vargas Llosa, passed away peacefully in Lima today, surrounded by his family," the writer’s family said in a statement posted on Alvaro Vargas Llosa’s X page.

The family is not planning a public farewell. "As was his will, his remains will be cremated," the writer's children said.

Mario Vargas Llosa was born in Peru in 1936. The writer's works, including such novels as "Captain Pantoja and the Special Service" and "The Time of the Hero," have been translated into dozens of languages, screened and awarded numerous prizes. In 2010, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.