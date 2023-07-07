FAO forecasts record high grain production globally in 2023-2024

ROME, July 7. /TASS/. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has confirmed its forecast that the world will see record high global grain production figures in 2023-2024.

According to a FAO report released on Friday, global grain output will climb to 2.819 bln metric tons in 2023, up 1.1% in annual terms.

In particular, improvement is noted in global wheat production, which currently amounts to 783.3 mln metric tons, driven by enhanced prospects in a number of countries, including Kazakhstan, Turkey and Canada, the FAO said. At the same time, global wheat production will see a 2.3% year-on-year decline, which will be evened out by an increase in feed grain stocks and an expanded rice harvest. Global stocks of feed grain are projected to edge up by 2.9% year on year to 1.512 bln metric tons. Meanwhile, global rice production in 2023-2024 is expected to post an uptick of 1.2%, versus the lower level seen in 2022-2023, to reach 523.7 mln metric tons, the FAO reported.