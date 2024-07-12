BRICS countries concerned about unilateral sanctions contradicting UN Charter

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. BRICS lawmakers have expressed concern over the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter, according to the joint statement adopted at the plenary session of the X BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

"We recognize the negative impact of unilateral approaches that violate international law on the global economy and sustainable development. We express our concern about the use of unilateral coercive measures that are inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter and have a negative impact on economic growth, trade, energy, health, and food security, especially in developing countries," the document said.

The participants of the Forum expressed their support for an open, transparent, fair, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, and rules-based multilateral trading system, in which the World Trade Organization (WTO) plays a central role. In addition, BRICS lawmakers emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and financial security, achieving the national development goals of the BRICS countries and the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy by 2025.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter.