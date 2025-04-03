Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reiterates threat to destroy Israel

DUBAI, April 3. /TASS/. Acts of provocation by the US and Israel will not be able to delay the inevitable defeat of the Jewish State, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on the first anniversary of Israel’s strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

"The military provocations that the US and the Zionist regime stage in the region will not be able to stop the decline of the Zionist regime. The resistance front <...> will eventually end the disgraceful lives of Palestine’s occupiers, while the liberation of Jerusalem will make headlines across global media," the statement reads.

On April 1, 2024, an Israeli airstrike on Tehran’s consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus killed 13 people, including seven high-ranking Iranian military advisors. General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria, was among those killed. On April 13, Iran retaliated with a massive drone and missile strike, for the first time carrying out a direct attack on Israeli territory.