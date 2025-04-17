Kremlin comments on idea of Riyadh hosting Putin-Trump talks

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. While the issue of exactly where and when Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet has not been worked out yet, Riyadh is emerging as a promising option, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"It's a topic that's definitely making the rounds, so it's fair to talk about it. But, I’d emphasize that no specific timeframes have been agreed on yet. And the potential location has not been coordinated either, though many, including American colleagues, have been hinting at Riyadh," Ushakov said in response to a question from VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Commenting on the latest contacts between Russia and the United States, the Kremlin aide said that "corresponding signals" from Moscow had been conveyed via Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff. "I think these signals have already been discussed in Washington," he noted.

Ushakov described Putin’s recent meeting with Witkoff in St. Petersburg, Russia, as "very good." "Multiple issues, both of political and economic nature, were discussed. Of course, the situation around Ukraine took center stage," he added.

Putin held a meeting with Witkoff in St. Petersburg on April 11. The two did not discuss when the Russian president and Trump might have their official sitdown, Peskov said.