NATO plans confrontation with Russia by 2030 — top defense official

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. NATO plans a military confrontation with Russia by 2030, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at an expanded meeting of the ministry’s board.

"All of this indicates NATO's preparation for a military confrontation with Russia. The alliance's plans provide for such readiness by the turn of the 2030s. This has been repeatedly stated openly by official representatives of the NATO bloc," he said.

Belousov emphasized: "We are not the ones making threats; we are the ones being threatened."