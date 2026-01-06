Battlegroup West air defenses downed 40 heavy drones

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Air defense crews and mobile firing teams of the Battlegroup West shot down three HIMARS projectiles, a RAM loitering munition and twenty-five fixed-wing type drones, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile firing teams shot down three HIMARS rocket projectiles, the RAM loitering munition, 25 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles and 40 heavy combat quadcopters," the spokesman said

The servicemen also identified and destroyed 47 drone control stations and a Starlink terminal.