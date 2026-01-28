MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is more likely to destroy Ukraine than to reach a compromise to resolve the conflict, US economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University (New York) Professor Jeffrey Sachs told TASS in an interview.

The expert was asked whether, in his opinion, diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine had a realistic chance of success, especially in light of the recently initiated trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. "Of course, success could be achieved tomorrow on a reasonable basis. The problem, alas, is that Ukraine is in the hands of a gang ruling by martial law that would rather kill Ukraine than compromise," he said.

In the expert’s view, "Europe, which is very poorly led, alas, goes along with Zelensky’s policies, which are catastrophic for Ukraine." "[US President Donald] Trump is too weak and inconsistent to solve this problem through effective diplomacy," Sachs noted.

The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24. Moscow’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Vladimir Zelensky announced on January 26 that another trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi was set for February 1.