EU turning into military alliance, preparing for war with Russia — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, February 25. /TASS/. European Union leaders are trying to turn the bloc into a military alliance, preparing for a prolonged conflict with Russia, and plan to continue providing financial support to Ukraine, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a speech to parliament.

In his view, the current EU leadership has forgotten that the union was created to ensure peace and prosperity for its member states and now seeks to "impose military obligations on them." "Brussels is preparing for a protracted war" with Russia and is adjusting the European economy accordingly, the minister noted.

"The decisions have already been made. There are two nuclear powers in Europe [the UK and France]. They have given their written consent to send troops to Ukraine. The leader of the EU Parliament’s strongest pro-war faction, the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, has already stated that troops will be sent to Ukraine under the EU flag. We have also heard statements from German Chancellor [Friedrich Merz] about German aircraft and French nuclear missiles," Szijjarto said.

He recalled that the EU has provided Ukraine with €193 billion over the past four years and plans to allocate several times more over the next ten years to continue military support in the conflict with Russia.

The minister confirmed that the Hungarian government would not participate in these EU plans or fund military aid to Ukraine. "We will say ‘no’ to Brussels on all these issues," Szijjarto assured.

He called on MPs to vote for a resolution supporting Hungary’s anti-war position. The draft document was submitted to parliament by Szijjarto together with Mate Kocsis, leader of the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party.