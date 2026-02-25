NATO aircraft detected over neutral waters of Black Sea — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. A NATO reconnaissance aircraft has been flying over the neutral waters of the Black Sea for the past several hours, a source in aviation dispatch circles told TASS.

"For several hours, we have been observing the flight of a reconnaissance aircraft built on the Bombardier Challenger 650 platform, conducting reconnaissance missions, primarily electronic intelligence," the agency’s source said.

He noted that the aircraft has already made several flights over the waters at an altitude of about 10 km, without entering the airspace of any country except its departure point in Romania. "The flight trajectory of the reconnaissance aircraft does not intersect the standard corridors used by civilian aircraft over the sea," the agency’s source explained.

He noted that this particular aircraft has been observed over the Black Sea waters more than once before.