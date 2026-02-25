MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky would lose power if a referendum on the territorial issue were held in the near future, as the majority of Ukrainians would vote differently from what Kiev wants, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration, and relations with compatriots, told TASS.

The German newspaper Junge Welt earlier reported that Ukrainian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have called on Zelensky to prevent a referendum on territorial concessions due to fear that it might not go as planned in Kiev.

"A referendum today would show the real picture: that people in Ukraine are tired of the war, tired of burying their relatives and loved ones; people understand that Zelensky, his handlers, and the Nazi ideology that currently prevents concluding peace will lead to the destruction of the entire Ukrainian people. Naturally, a referendum would topple Zelensky and his team," the source told the agency.

A referendum, if held in the near future, would yield a result unfavorable for the Ukrainian elites, as 12 historically Russian-speaking regions would vote against Zelensky, along with most of central Ukraine. According to Vodolatsky, only Western Ukraine would vote for the Zelensky regime, and its number of votes would not affect the outcome.

"They have all calculated this and understand that a referendum cannot be held in the current situation in which Ukraine exists. Because it would be a pure loss for both Zelensky and his handlers," the deputy clarified.