MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The US Department of State has warned Ukraine that Kiev’s attacks on oil facilities in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk affected American investments in Kazakhstan, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishina.

"We have been hearing that Ukrainian attacks to Novorossiysk affected some of the American investments which are being performed through Kazakhstan. And we have heard from Department of State that we should refrain from, from, you know, attacking American interests," CNN quoted Stefanishina as saying at a briefing. The Ukrainian diplomat shared that she had even received a formal diplomatic notice from the Department of State over the issue.

The demarche from the State Department revealed that the United States does not currently have the same economic interests in Ukraine as it does in Kazakhstan, Stefanishina said. She lamented that Kiev never brought itself "to the situation where we can do the same" as Astana in 35 years of its independence.

On November 29, a mooring of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s terminal near Novorossiysk was damaged in a Ukrainian naval drone attack. According to the CPC press service, it’s no longer possible to use the mooring

On February 13, US Ambassador to Astana Julie Stufft emphasized the importance of keeping the CPC infrastructure safe.