MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Federation Council will reach out to German legislators with a proposal to hold a parliamentary probe over plans to give nuclear weapons to Ukraine, a senior Russian senator told reporters.

"Naturally, we have noticed yesterday’s report from the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) that Berlin has decided to stay away from that scheme. That’s true. But that means that Berlin has been contacted previously," Deputy Speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament Konstantin Kosachev said. "And no doubt, a potential role for Germany in this scheme <...> should necessarily be investigated in a probe similar to a parliamentary probe that we expect from our colleagues in Great Britain and France. Therefore, we will put forward a similar proposal to our colleagues at German parliament to ask the German government and the country’s senior leadership questions regarding this. To clarify Germany’s role in this absolutely crazy and dangerous scheme," he explained.

According to Russia’s SVR, London and Paris are actively working toward providing Ukraine with these weapons and delivery systems. The French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option. The SVR noted that "Berlin has prudently refused" to participate in this "dangerous venture."

In the wake of the SVR’s report, senior Russian legislators called on members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords in Britain and the National Assembly and the Senate in France to investigate these plans at both the global and national levels. The Federation Council also proposed that the UN Security Council, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons conduct investigations into the intentions of London and Paris in accordance with their respective mandates.

The implementation of these plans, Russian senators warned, would escalate the conflict sharply and pose direct security threats to Russia and the broader European region.