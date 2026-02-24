Terrorist attack at Savelovsky railway station could have been recruitment result — Putin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The terrorist attack at Savelovsky railway station yesterday may have been the result of online recruitment. The individual who was recruited was remotely detonated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the FSB board.

"It's already clear: apparently, such recruitment is common today, most likely via the Internet," he said.

"They handed an explosive device to the man, and later remotely detonated both him and the alleged target of the attack - in this case, Interior Ministry employees. Most likely, he didn't even know anything. This is the result of such criminal, reckless behavior."

The president said this incident "requires, of course, additional work" from the FSB.

The attacker set off an explosion at a traffic police car this night killing one and injuring two policemen. The criminal died.