MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. After the end of Russia’s special military operation, Ukraine would be left with only the territory around Kiev, just as it was in 1654 when it came under Russian control, Brazilian international journalist and Eurasian geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar told TASS.

"We’re going to be left with how Ukraine was in 1654: <…> little area around Kiev, usually in yellow on older maps. That’s one possible scenario," the journalist noted.

Escobar pointed out that at the end of the conflict, Ukraine may be completely fragmented, as its neighboring countries dream of regaining the territories that Ukraine acquired thanks to the Soviet Union's political will. "One of the scenarios is to be completely fragmented. Like, you know, Hungary will take a little 'snack,' Poland will take a huge 'snack.' Romania could take a little 'snack' as well," he explained.