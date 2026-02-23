Trump warns of using remaining tariffs ‘in a much more powerful and obnoxious way’

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will use tariffs remaining after the Supreme Court ruling "in a much more powerful and obnoxious way."

According to the US president, the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs gave him "far more powers and strength." Now, in his words, he "can use licenses to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been ripping us off for many decades," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"The court has also approved all other tariffs, of which there are many, and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the tariffs as initially used," he stated.

"Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," he wrote in another post.

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs. Following the court verdict, Trump signed an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries. The tariffs will take effect on February 24 and remain in force for 150 days.