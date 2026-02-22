Putin names development of nuclear triad his unconditional priority

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The development of the nuclear triad, which guarantees Russia’s security and helps to ensure the global balance of forces, remains an "unconditional priority," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"We will continue to enhance the quality and the potential of all other branches and services of the Armed Forces, improve their combat readiness and mobility, their ability to operate in any, including the most difficult, conditions," the Russian president added.