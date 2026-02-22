EU not planning to withdraw from 15% tariff agreement with US — EC

BRUSSELS, February 22. /TASS/. The European Union does not plan to withdraw from its agreement with the US on 15% tariffs for all countries in the community following the US Supreme Court's ruling, but is awaiting clarification from Washington on its next steps, the European Commission said in a statement on the court decision, which deemed the US administration’s tariffs imposed on most countries worldwide to be illegal.

"A deal is a deal. As the United States' largest trading partner, the EU expects the US to honour its commitments set out in the Joint Statement (dated July 2025, when the EU agreed to unilaterally pay the US trade duties of 15% - TASS) - just as the EU stands by its commitments," the document says.

However, the statement points out that the uncertainty following the court’s decision does little to promote fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial transatlantic relations.