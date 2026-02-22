Price of gold futures tops $5,150 per troy ounce first time since January 30

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for April 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has exceeded $5,150 per troy ounce for the first time since January 30, according to trading data.

As of 2:08 a.m. Moscow time on February 23 (11:08 p.m. GMT on February 22), the precious metal traded at $5,160 per troy ounce (+0.58%).

By 2:12 a.m. Moscow time on February 23 (11:12 p.m. GMT on February 22), it accelerated its growth to $5,161.5 per troy ounce (+0.61%).