Estate to pay $35 million to 40 financier's victims — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, February 20. /TASS/. The estate of Jeffrey Epstein, managed by executors, has agreed to pay up to $35 million to compensate victims of the convicted pedophile financier, Bloomberg News reported.

Epstein's estate and the co-executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, agreed to the settlement to finally resolve, discharge, and settle claims with a class of women who say they were sexually abused by Epstein between 1995 and August 10, 2019, the date of his death in a jail cell.

The proposed settlement plan must be approved by a federal judge in New York to take effect. Epstein's heirs previously paid $121 million in compensation to 136 claimants and then another $48 million to 59 victims.

Epstein was detained by law enforcement agencies in New York State on July 6, 2019. The prosecution stated that evidence existed showing he had organized visits by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old, to his Manhattan residence between 2002 and 2005. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included a significant number of current and former officials not only from the US but also from many other countries (including former heads of state), prominent entrepreneurs, and celebrities. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the US was halted following his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.