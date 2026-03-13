BUDAPEST, March 13. /TASS/. Hungary is calling on the European Union to suspend its ban on Russian oil supplies, following the example of the US, and to lift energy sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video address on the M1 television channel.

"The US government announced this morning that sanctions will be suspended. This will allow Russian oil to enter the global market by sea. Unfortunately, this will not happen in Europe if Brussels continues to dance to Zelensky's tune. We demand that Brussels follow the Americans in suspending sanctions against Russian oil, rather than succumbing to Zelensky's blackmail," the Foreign Minister said.

Szijjarto noted that the war in the Middle East is hindering the transportation of oil from the Persian Gulf, causing a shortage of raw materials and leading to higher prices for petroleum products worldwide.

"Europe is suffering not only from the unstable oil situation from Arab countries, but also from the ban on Russian oil supplies," the minister explained.

"In this situation, Brussels must immediately suspend oil sanctions against Russia, since if Russian oil is allowed to return to the European market, this will significantly reduce prices. However, Zelensky's blackmail and Brussels's subservience to Ukraine, unfortunately, are leading to the continued ban on Russian oil supplies to Europe," Szijjarto lamented.

He stressed that, "where sensible policies are pursued, they don't dance to Zelensky's tune." "This is the case in the United States," the Hungarian Foreign Minister believes.

The US Department of the Treasury lifted sanctions on the sale and delivery of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before March 12. The general license published by OFAC authorizes these operations until April 11.

The US authorities’ decision to exempt Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships by March 12 from American sanctions for a month is aimed at reducing the cost of energy on global markets by increasing its supply, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. He also claimed that Russia would not benefit significantly from the temporary easing of sanctions.