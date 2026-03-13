List of inland waterways in Russia to be updated — presidential aide

KOSTROMA, March 13. /TASS/. Updating the list of inland waterways is an important task, Russian presidential aide and head of the Marine Board Nikolay Patrushev said at the meeting on development of domestic water tourism.

"An important task is to update the list of Russian inland waterways," Patrushev stressed.

The trend is now being observed to exclude waterways from this list because they are not used, he noted. "Navigation volumes frequently decline in consequence of presence of constraining areas that prevent realizing the transit and tourist potential of regions in full," Patrushev added.