Street artist Banksy born under name of Robin Gunningham — Reuters

LONDON, March 14. /TASS/. World’s flamboyant street artist Banksy, who prefers to be always staying anonymous, was born under the name of Robin Gunningham but changed it as he grew up, Reuters news agency reported citing his former manager and photographer, Steve Lazarides as saying.

Britain’s Mail on Sunday weekly newspaper was the first to report in 2008 that Robin Gunningham was hiding behind the artist's personality. In an interview with Reuters, Lazarides confirmed the authenticity of this publication, stressing that Banksy changed his name after the article was published.

"There is no Robin Gunningham," Reuters cited Lazarides as saying when asked about the artist’s identity. "The name you’ve got I killed years ago."

The artist’s former manager slammed as useless all attempts to find and identify the artist saying it is a "dead end." Lazarides noted that in 2008 he decided to go separate ways with Banksy based on a mutual consent.

According to the news agency, one of the final duties on part Lazarides in the capacity of the artist’s manager was to organize a legal process to change the name.

"I don’t remember whose idea it was, but I know for a fact it was me that set it all up," Lazarides said adding that he did not want to reveal the new name Gunningham took. "You make a pact and you keep your word."

Banksy is known for his trademark style of realistic black-and-white graffiti, in which he raises questions about social inequality, political hypocrisy and hot topics, including armed conflicts worldwide.

He gained worldwide fame for his stunt at Sotheby’s Auction in 2018, when a framed copy of his "Girl with Balloon" (2006) was sliced in half by a hidden shredder that activated immediately after the picture was sold for over Ј1 million. The stunt dramatically increased the artwork's value, with it re-selling in 2021 for Ј18 million (approximately $25.4 million back then).